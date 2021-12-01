Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $10,549,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $158.52 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

