Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,871 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,039 shares of company stock valued at $137,796,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $175.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

