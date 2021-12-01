Dfpg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $136,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.