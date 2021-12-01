Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 362,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. blooom inc. now owns 203,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 531.4% in the third quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 199,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.