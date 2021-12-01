Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 2.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,250 shares of company stock worth $146,067,945 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $328.23 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average is $308.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

