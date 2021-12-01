Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 20,415 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85.

