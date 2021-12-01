Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.
Shares of DEO stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
