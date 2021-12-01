Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

