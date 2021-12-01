Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,325.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $6,325.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00215569 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001080 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

