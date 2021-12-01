Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.82

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.82 and traded as low as $48.58. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 4,085,453 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period.

