DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a P/E ratio of 405.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $70.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.