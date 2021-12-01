DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a P/E ratio of 405.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

