DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 35 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Waters by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.38.

NYSE WAT opened at $328.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $225.82 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

