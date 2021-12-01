DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.01 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

