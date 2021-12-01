DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.