DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,464 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

FITB stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

