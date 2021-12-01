DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 320 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $355.17 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $364.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.11 and its 200 day moving average is $288.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

