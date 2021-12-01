DNB Asset Management AS Sells 43,004 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,004 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

ED stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

