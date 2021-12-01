Dock Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $67.56 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.97 or 0.00394201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 866,602,426 coins and its circulating supply is 737,692,059 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

