DODO (DODO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.46 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, DODO has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $157.76 million and approximately $50.46 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00240337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

