Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $28.36 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Dogecoin has a market cap of $28.36 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.34 or 0.00368513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,345,354,982 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

