Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.