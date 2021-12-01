Dominion Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of D stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

