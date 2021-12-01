Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.49

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Domtar during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

