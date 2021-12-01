Douglas M. Lankler Sells 40,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PFE opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $301.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

