DPRating 1-Day Volume Tops $54,416.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $696,955.86 and approximately $54,416.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00235660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

