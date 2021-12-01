DraftCoin Trading 41% Lower Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DraftCoin has a market cap of $56,448.38 and approximately $30.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

