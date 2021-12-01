Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Shares Down 5.2%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 384,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 280,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Draganfly in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

