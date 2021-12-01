Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in November

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.1 days.

DREUF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 20,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

