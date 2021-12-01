DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $15.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.