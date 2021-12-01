DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

