Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Achieves Market Cap of $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.39 or 0.07912057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.55 or 0.99817879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021615 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

