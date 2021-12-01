Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

