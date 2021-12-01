Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

