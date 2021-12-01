Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTH opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

