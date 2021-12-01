e-Money Hits One Day Volume of $263,927.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $16.29 million and $263,927.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00094942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.99 or 0.08040083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.22 or 1.00838336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021825 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

