E.On’s (EONGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

