Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

