Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $462.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.96 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $404.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $90.85 and a 1-year high of $166.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

