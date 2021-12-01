Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
EAXR opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
About Ealixir
