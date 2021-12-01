Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EAXR opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

