Eastern Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 47,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 417.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $553.68 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.74 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.96 and its 200 day moving average is $494.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

