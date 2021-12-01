Eastern Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.