Eastern Bank Has $26.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,694 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eastern Bank owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

