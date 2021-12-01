Eastern Bank Has $8.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

