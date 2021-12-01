Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of EAST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 91.92% and a negative net margin of 17.75%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
