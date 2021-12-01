Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of EAST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 91.92% and a negative net margin of 17.75%.

In other Eastside Distilling news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $2,549,750.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

