easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 855 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,495.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

