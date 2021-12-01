easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 620.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

