Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 59.8% in November

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ETW stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 170,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,062 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

