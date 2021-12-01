eBoost Price Hits $0.0397 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $245.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.14 or 0.00365713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

