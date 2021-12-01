Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.99

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.99 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 499,752 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.83. The firm has a market cap of £151.64 million and a PE ratio of 54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

