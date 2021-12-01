Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00216822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.59 or 0.00704190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.