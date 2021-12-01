El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.