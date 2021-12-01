Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00094942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.99 or 0.08040083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.22 or 1.00838336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.